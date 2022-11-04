GREAT FALLS, Mont. - There are two kinds of pets who partake in the spooky season of Halloween: they love the excitement and fun, or they find themselves in a bit of stress.
Pets may have the tendency to get a little stressed this year with the costumes they see as well as the constant knocking that alerts them of strangers at the door.
While some stress may be inevitable on your furry friends, there are some ways to avoid too many complications this year of fright.
If your dog experiences anxiety and stress from door knocking and strangers, keeping them in a dark and quiet room is always an option to let them get some rest while you stay up late.
Being mindful of the candy that will be present this time of year is another tip as many candies and chocolates are hazardous to pets, as well as some of the decorations that are placed in a spot where they can have easy access to.
If you find yourself in a situation where your dog has swallowed something that may be poisonous to them, you can give your local vet a call and receive step by step instructions on what to do to care for your animal.
Another thing to be aware of this year when it comes to keeping your pets calm is not putting them in too many outfits that they find uncomfortable, and whining, constant scratching, ear placement, and eye movements are good signs to see whether your pet is finding themselves in a situation they would rather avoid.
You can always have fun with our furry friends while ensuring that you are also taking care of them and that includes their stress, so have a happy Halloween with your beloved animals.
