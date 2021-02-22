GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Foothills Community Christian School has brought a variety of celebrity speakers to our community for two decades, and they are excited to announce actor, author and director Kevin Sorbo as the keynote speaker for the 2021 banquet scheduled Tuesday, April 6 at the Heritage Inn.
Sorbo will share his near-death experience after suffering a series of three strokes earlier in his career. He is currently focusing on family based entertainment and will challenge guests to stand strong to influence culture, rather than allowing Hollywood to influence us.
Sorbo’s career spans more than 35 years and includes more than 60 movies. Growing up in Mound, Minnesota, he excelled at football, basketball, baseball and golf but his passion was always to be an actor. After studying marketing and advertising at Moorhead State University and University of Minnesota, he moved to Dallas where he joined an actors theater group and began modeling and doing television commercials.
Sorbo reached international stardom when he booked the lead role in “Hercules, the Legendary Journeys” (1993-1999). Following that show's success, he starred in “Gene Roddenberry’s, Andromeda” which aired from 2000-2005.
Since then, he has appeared in numerous family films including, “Soul Surfer”, “God’s Not Dead”, “Bernie the Dolphin”, and more. He has written two books including his 2012 memoir, “True Strength: My Journey from Hercules to Mere Mortal and How Nearly Dying Saved My Life.” He and his wife Sam also operate Sorbo Family Film Studios. Just last week, he made headlines when his Facebook account was deleted.
Corporate and Table Sponsor opportunities are available for this event and attendance is limited to 750 with approval of the City County Health Department. Gold Tables are $600 and provide seating and meals for 12 and include a meet and greet opportunity for two with Sorbo. Titanium, Platinum, Silver and Bronze Corporate Sponsor opportunities are available as well. For more information on Corporate Sponsor benefits or to reserve a table, please visit www.foothillschristian.org or call the Foothills Advancement Office at 406-452-5276. Individual tickets are not available for this event.
Foothills Community Christian School is a non-denominational school and enrolls 146 students in grades PreK-12. The annual Spring Banquet is the largest annual fundraiser for Foothills and proceeds provide scholarship support for Foothills students and help underwrite the cost of education.