GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Construction on the Keystone XL Pipeline came to a stop Wednesday night after President Biden revoked the project’s permit through executive order.
The 1,700 mile pipeline, approved by former President Donald Trump last year, planned to carry 800,000 barrels of oil a day, passing through the Fort Peck Reservation and seven counties total across Eastern Montana.
With construction at a standstill, a group of senators including Senator Steve Daines (R-Montana) introduced legislation to keep it moving.
In an email to Montana Right Now, Daines made a statement on the matter:
“It’s only day one, and with the stroke of a pen, Biden has already taken steps to kill American energy projects like the Keystone XL Pipeline which is critical to energy producing states like Montana,” he said. “This project will create thousands of jobs… and it is the safest and most environmentally friendly way to transport oil. We must do all that we can to ensure construction moves forward.”
The Fort Peck tribe tells MRN they’re working with a legal team in creating an official statement on the pipeline’s status Friday.