Kids can enjoy Downtown Great Falls Social Distanced Scavenger Hunt this week

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Parents listen up, we’re sharing the good by following an adventure for kids and families now through April 3.
The Children’s Museum of Montana, History Museum of Great Falls, and nonprofit Casa-Can are teaming up to provide a platform for an educational, family friendly, and socially distanced scavenger hunt all across Downtown. Local businesses are getting involved too. You can follow 6 clues, each with a special message inside, leading up to a big reveal at the end.
Families will start at the Children's Museum and follow the clues to different locations. Each clue will contain a special red letter, which, at the end of the week, will spell out a secret code word. This mysterious scavenger hunt is meant to teach kids of all ages about Montana history and get their creative juices flowing while supporting local businesses. Sherrie Neff, Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of Montana said the scavenger hunt is designed with kids in mind during such unprecedented times.
"Something fun and different for our kids to do in the community and it's all about igniting a passion for life-long learning and we want to do that anywhere and everywhere we can within the community," Neff said.
The entire route to track the clues spans over a mile and families can investigate them all at once or spread them out through the week. The scavenger hunt ends on Saturday, April 3 with a secret code word reveal. Businesses will have specials all week too. Kids can go up to employees and ask for a clue.
Montana Right Now will be tracking these clues with you throughout the week, you can also follow along with us on social media.
The first clue to reveal where to pick up the next letter is:
E C E I P R E T S A M Y D N A C
The first letter of the secret code word is: D.
If you have any guesses as to what this final word may be, tag us on social media and let us know what you think. Happy hunting!