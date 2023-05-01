GREAT FALLS, Mont. - When you think of our service members, you often think about what they sacrifice to keep our nation safe, like deploying.
Which on average is 6 to 12 months; that's time away from their families who also make sacrifices that often go unrecognized.
Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB) held "Operation Kids" to show kids what their parents go through on a deployment.
Over 100 kids went to the event and got a 'Battalion Buddy' as they went on the simulation of out-processing when you get ready for a deployment.
"It's a big stressing point in their life when they get tasked to deploy. So the kids, they get to see and experience what their mom or dad goes through prior to deploying and they have that little connection they make with their parents," said MSgt Monique Hulse, readiness NCO at the Military and Family Readiness Center.
Kids when through a variety of different stations; including immunizations, weapons, mental health, physical fitness, writing letters to those overseas now, and more.
"I didn't realize there is this many like procedures to go through. I didn't realize there was so much you had to do in order to deploy," said 14-year-old Kenley Kerouac.
Each kid we spoke with had a different favorite part of their out-processing simulation.
"Probably the guns and putting on all like the putting on the helmets and holding the guns," said 11-year-old Elijah Graham.
"Getting my face painted," said 6-year-old Thomas Greendyke.
"The candy," said 10-year-old Sophia Coughlin.
"Probably just everyone just is having fun and I feel like that's really important. Having a good like environment, just getting to go have fun," said Kerouac.
Knowing and understanding deployments can help kids navigate and communicate their feelings when they are asking questions when their parents deploy.
That goes for Kerouac, whose mom deployed last year and dad has been deployed for about a year now.
"It can be really hard at first, but it's, like, you get to call them every day and although you don't see them," said Kerouac.
While deployments may be hard for kids, they couldn't be more proud of their loved ones.
"It is cool knowing your father or mother has served in the military in a serving your country," said Graham.
