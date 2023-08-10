GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Ashton and Ely, they are siblings in Great Falls and on July 30, they proved that you're never to young to save a life.
9-year-old Ashton and his 5-year-old sister Ely were swimming with their great grandma when Ashton found his great grandma to be unconscious in the pool.
When he found her, he initially thought she was just playing until he realized she wasn't waking up.
That's when he brought his great grandma to the edge of the pool so she wouldn't drown and told Ely to go call 911 and get their great grandpa.
Today, Great Falls Emergency Services held a little ceremony to celebrate Ashton and Ely with certificates and give them challenge coins.
"These kids are heroes. They've always been really precious to me and very special," said their great grandmother.
GFES says their actions saved their great grandmothers life.
"You took action and did what you needed to do to make sure your great grandma survived. So yeah, we're very, very proud of you guys as emergency responders," said Justin Grohs, the general manager for GFES
