GREAT FALLS- Kindergarten early registration for Great Falls Public Schools is on Wednesday, May 6.
Children being registered must be five years old on or before September 10.
Parents or guardians can register their children at the elementary school in their attendance area from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on Wednesday, May 6.
Anyone registering a child is asked to follow each schools’ guidelines for social distancing.
If you are registering a child, you must bring the child’s birth certificate and shot records.
Questions regarding registration, boundaries and more can be directed to the GFPS Assistant Superintendent’s K-6 Office at (406) 268-6006 or you can view attendance boundaries on the GFPS website here.