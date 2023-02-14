GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In the Electric City, many in the community put on their best dresses and tux's as Harvest Springs hosted the annual 'Night to Shine' event; an unforgettable prom night for those with special needs.
This is the second year they've done it in Great Falls and it's run by volunteers in the community.
'Night to Shine' is a world wide event thanks to the Tim Tebow Foundation and this year, tens of thousands of kings and queens had an incredible night to shine.
Harvest Springs says they had over 200 volunteers helping guests dance the night away.
"The atmosphere is super energetic, so if you see people dancing, our guests love to dance, they get to walk the red carpet and get cheered for, they get hair and makeup done, they get their shoes shined, there's karaoke, there's a limo that's taking them for rides. It's just super fun for 3-hours straight and it's just all about dancing and having fun," said Tucker Hibbs, director for 'Night to Shine' in Great Falls.
Harvest Springs is only one of two places in Montana that hosts 'Night to Shine' and they encourage the community to get involved and if you're interested in helping, you can reach out to Hibbs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.