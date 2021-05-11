UPDATE: MAY 11 AT 9:22 A.M.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A kitchen caught on fire on the 1700 block of First Avenue S. in Great Falls Monday.

According to a release from Great Falls Fire Rescue, when crews arrived, the first floor of the house was filled with smoke and they found a fire burning in the kitchen.

Crews managed were able to manage the fire.

All people in the house were accounted for and no one was injured; however, three dogs were found dead.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

UPDATE: MAY 10 AT 6:10 P.M.

Fire crews say the fire is out. However, the home has suffered interior smoke and heat damage. Due to this, the family has been displaced.

They say no one was in the home when the fire began. No injuries were reported.

Investigations are ongoing at this time.

Great Falls Fire Rescue says they received the call around 4:20 p.m. Monday.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue is on the scene of a structure fire in the area of 17th Street and 1st Ave South.

The public is asked to avoid the area for emergency crews to work.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

We have a reporter traveling to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.