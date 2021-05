GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A kitchen caught on fire on the 1700 block of First Avenue S. in Great Falls Monday.

According to a release from Great Falls Fire Rescue, when crews arrived, the first floor of the house was filled with smoke and they found a fire burning in the kitchen.

Crews managed were able to manage the fire.

All people in the house were accounted for and no one was injured; however, three dogs were found dead.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.