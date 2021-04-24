GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It’s almost been a month since the car crash that changed the Weir family forever, resulting in the tragic loss of a Cascade County Search & Rescue member as well as his 10-year-old son.
As different groups across Montana continue giving them a helping hand, one organization in the Electric City says it wants to do their part in supporting them.
The Knights of Columbus (KOC) tell Montana Right Now they’re hosting a full breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, inviting the public to give any amount through free-will offerings.
While they don’t have a specific goal in mind, every donation they get goes towards helping the family with their immediate needs, like care and travel costs.
“That family gave to this community immensely. You know, they were members of Search and Rescue. [Tyler Weir] was in the [Air National] Guard senior NCO of the year for the entire Guard organization. So they gave abundantly, and it’s time for us to give back,” KOC Financial Secretary George Kupka said.
Tyler was recognized as one of the very best of the Air National Guard Enlisted Corps in early April.
The fundraiser starts at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning and lasts until noon.
If you can’t make it, Michael Winters, who handles KOC’s public relations in Great Falls, says you can send or drop off checks, as long as you specify it’s for the Weir family. You can find the KOC building at 906 Central Ave W.