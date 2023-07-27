GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The 2023 Montana State Fair at the Montana ExpoPark starts Friday, July 28 and runs to Aug. 5.
Here’s what you need to know about this year’s state fair:
Before you purchase any tickets, the ExpoPark is warning people of third party sellers and overpriced ticketing scams.
Getting in the park
Parking is available for free at the fairgrounds via the NW Bypass entrance.
Admission to the fair is $9 for adults 18 to 59 and free for children five and younger.
Lunch Special - $6 (Available Monday through Friday between the hours of 11:00 am to 2:00 pm)
A wristband for the carnival is $25 each.
Times to know before you go
The fair opens at 5:00 pm and runs until 12:00 am on Friday, July 28
On weekends, the fair is open from 12:00 pm to 12:00 am
On weekdays, the fair is open from 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm.
Carnival wristbands are good for rides from either 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm or from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am.
Concert lineup at the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena
Sunday, July 30
Chris Janson
- Tickets are $49 for general admission, or $54 for reserved seating
- Show starts at 7:30 pm
Monday, July 31
Toby Mac
- Tickets are $49 for general admission, or $54 for reserved seating
- Show starts at 7:30 pm
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Josh Turner
- Tickets are $49 for general admission, or $54 for reserved seating
- Show starts at 7:30 pm
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
- Tickets are $52 for general admission, or $57 for reserved seating
- Show starts at 9:00 pm
Friday, Aug. 4
The Commodores
- Tickets are $49 for general admission, or $54 for reserved seating
- Show starts at 9:00 pm
Saturday, Aug. 5
AWOLNATION
- Tickets are $49 for general admission, or $54 for reserved seating
- Show starts at 9:00 pm
Rodeo/Horse racing
2023 PRCA Big Sky Pro Rodeo
- Aug. 2 through Aug. 5 at the Montana ExpoPark Grandstands
- Tickets are $24 for reserved seating, $16 for general admission and $10 at the box office for general admission for children 3 to 12 years old.
2023 State Fair Race Meet
- Horse racing has been going on since July 15, however there are races during the fair on July 29 and July 30.
- Both races start at 1:00 pm at the Montana ExpoPark Grandstands
- You can get a reserved table seat for $25 or a reserved bucket seat for $20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.