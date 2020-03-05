GREAT FALLS- A man known as a drug dealer by the Russell Country Drug Task Force has been charged with several felonies and misdemeanors.
Court documents say on February 19, Russell Moddison’s girlfriend called 9-1-1 to report him as unresponsive with blue lips.
When officers arrived and entered the home, they saw Moddison unresponsive on the ground with pale skin and blue lips and a man attempting to give him CPR.
Officers then moved the man began giving Moddison CPR, his girlfriend advising them that Moddison could have taken drugs and that he had asthma.
A dose of Narcan was administered to Moddison who shortly after began to wake up and had to be held down because he kept trying to stand up or move around while being helped according to documents.
Court documents say that is when Moddison’s girlfriend and the man fled and officers were unable to talk to them further.
Moddison was taken to Benefis ER for further treatment.
According to court documents, due to the likely overdose and that Moddison was on probation, Probation and Parole officers along with a sergeant and other Drug Task Force officers searched the house.
During the search, officials found a glass pipe with a brown/white residue, a glass container with suspected marijuana inside, a spoon with burn marks and brown substance and a wallet containing almost $6,000 in cash.
The money inside the wallet is believed to be from drug sales, court documents noting that Moddison is not employed and that the way the money was divided in the wallet is common with how drug dealers separate their cash.
Moddison is known as a drug dealer and drug user to the Russell County Drug Task Force according to court documents and had been collecting intelligence on him for several months.
After contacting an officer with Montana Probation and Parole several officials went to the scene.
During the search, officials found a white glass pipe with meth residue, a glass container with suspect marijuana, a metal spoon with brown substance/burn marks, two cellphones and a digital scale.
Car keys were taken outside that belonged to a blue Dodge pickup with a black Ford Mustang parked next to it, court documents saying intelligence from RCDTF stated Moddison had been driving a dark-colored Mustang.
After applying for a search warrant the cars were searched on February 21, detectives finding 1.4 grams of meth in a plastic baggie in the Dodge Ram and a green cellphone box containing a glass meth pipe and tubing in the Ford Mustang.
A week later on February 28 officers ran the plates of a motorcycle ahead of them on 1st Avenue North that came back as registered to a black flatbed trailer.
The motorcycle driver, later identified as Moddison, was then seen driving down 22nd Street North and when officers turned down the street they observed the motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed.
Officers then activated the patrol car lights and siren to attempt to catch up with Moddison, but lost sight of him after he turned down 10th Avenue South.
They then passed on the last known direction of travel and Moddison’s description to units in the field in an attempt to locate him.
About a minute later, another officer advised he saw a man walking in the area of 17th Street South and 6th Avenue South matching Moddison’s description and dispatch advised they just received a 9-1-1 call about a man that just “ditched” a black motorcycle in 6th Alley South.
An officer called out he was in a foot pursuit with Moddison and eventually caught up with him.
Other officers arrived as the officer was engaged in a struggle on the ground with Moddison who was refusing to comply.
After a brief struggle, Moddison was forced into handcuffs and later transported to the Cascade County Detention Center.
During a contraband search, officers found a large glass jar containing 189 grams of meth including the jar’s weight, 20 grams of heroin, 7 grams of what appeared to be marijuana, 5.41 grams of hash oil, a clear glass pipe with burn residue inside, a small silver scale and $5,620 in cash.
Court documents note that a large sum of money, along with a scale, a large quantity of different drugs and drug paraphernalia is indicative of distribution.
Moddison is a level 3 on the Pre-trial Safety Assessment tool according to court documents.
Russell Robert Moddison was charged with several felonies and misdemeanors including:
Use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture
Two counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute
Criminal possession of dangerous drugs
Criminal possession of drug paraphernalia
Obstructing a peace officer or other public servant
Resisting arrest
Reckless driving
Two counts of driving without a valid driver’s license
Operating a vehicle with improper registration