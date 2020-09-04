GREAT FALLS – Camping, boating, and fishing that’s right its labor day weekend but with red flag warnings in effect will it be safe to go out?
You’ll need to be careful about where you choose to go to this weekend.
As we get a closer look at the active fires in Montana over a dozen are currently burning across the state.
In some areas, this has caused a drop in air quality as well, due to the rising smoke levels.
So if you do go out remember to pack a shovel, to smother your fire, and to make sure you keep your fire in an established fire ring.
FWP also recommends having extra water and of course bear spray as well to help keep you safe during your weekend getaway.
Links to the current fire map of Montana as well the air quality map can be found here.