Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR VERY WARM TEMPERATURES, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 117 AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 117 AND 118. * TIMING...GUSTY WESTERLY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY DEVELOP SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 10 TO 15 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE 80S TO MID 90S. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND UNSEASONABLY HOT TEMPERATURES MAY LEAD TO RAPID FIRE SPREAD AND EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE. A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES WILL CREATE HIGH FIRE GROWTH POTENTIAL. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS FIRE WEATHER WATCH. &&