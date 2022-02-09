GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A new nursing education building is planned to be built in Great Falls.
Land for the new building will be donated by Benefis Health System and it will be built with a portion of a $101 million investment by philanthropists Mark and Robyn Jones to Montana State University (MSU).
“Benefis is proud to join Mark and Robyn Jones and Montana State University by providing the land for a new building where generations of nurses will be educated and go on to serve the people of Great Falls and the state,” said John Goodnow, CEO of Benefis Health System.
The philanthropic investment of $101 million was announced to Montana State University for the construction of new, larger, state-of-the-art educational facilities on the five campuses of its college of nursing in Bozeman, Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell and Missoula.
“Montana State’s College of Nursing has a long and productive history with Benefis. They’ve been steadfast partners in providing clinical training for our nursing students. This gift of land for a new and larger educational building for nursing students shows their commitment to health care education and the people of Montana,” said Waded Cruzado, president of Montana State University.
According to a release from MSU, Benefis will provide two acres of land south of its main campus, near the intersection of 29th Street South and 18th Avenue South in Great Falls.
The land adjacent to the site was recently provided by Benefis to Touro University for the construction of its Montana-based medical school.
Mark and Robyn Jones, who have a home in Whitefish, have said their intention with the $101 million is to help address one of the most defining challenges of our time — access to health care, particularly for residents of rural and frontier communities, where there is low population and high geographic remoteness.
At this time the university says the Benefis land gift is contingent upon the successful subdivision of the land, an application for which is pending before the city of Great Falls.
It must also be approved by the Montana Board of Regents of the Montana University System.
