GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The 10th Avenue South Warden Eastbound Bridge will have a single lane closure the week of Aug. 23 through Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the lane closure is part of the normal bridge inspection process and will be for the right driving lane.
Travelers should expect flaggers, reduced speeds of 35 mph and a work zone on River Road beneath the Bridge when the roadway is being inspected.
The MDT encourages everyone to adjust their travel time schedule accordingly.