GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A part of 2nd St. South will be closed while crews repair concrete starting next week.
A release from the City of Great Falls says the project is near the intersection of 10th Ave. South and 2nd St. South and will require a temporary lane closure on 2nd St.
Work will be done in the area between June 6 and June 17, and during that time, the right-hand turn lane will be closed.
Barricades and closure signs will be put up in the area of construction.
You can contact Amanda Brownlee, Civil Engineer, for more information at 406-771-1258.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.