GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A lane on US-89 east of Great Falls is completely blocked due to emergency vehicles after a crash Saturday morning.

The crash is on US-89 ten miles east of Great Falls in the northbound lane.

Crews at this time are redirecting traffic.

Anyone in the area can expect reduced speeds and delays.

At this time the cause of the crash is unknown.

 

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

