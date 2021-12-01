...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are
expected.
* WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and
cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce
visibility at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the
wind.
&&
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112,
113, 114, 115, AND 117...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect until 9 PM MST this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern
Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark
National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front,
Chouteau and Fergus Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and
Clark National Forest Areas.
* WINDS...West 40 to 50 mph, with gusts from 60 to 80 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 30 percent.
* IMPACTS...The very strong winds will make any new fires very
difficult to contain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme
fire behavior.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.
&&