BROWNING, Mont. - Both lanes on US-89 outside of Browning are blocked due to a crash.

The crash is at mile marker 108 according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

At this time anyone in the area can expect a reduced speed limit to 35 miles per hour.

People are asked to watch for emergency vehicles and to consider an alternative route.

