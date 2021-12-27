GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Late Sunday, December 26, Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at 5012 3rd Avenue South.
Once on scene, they found a fully-involved garage on fire with flames extending into the house.
In a press release, they said due to the intensity of the fire, a second alarm was called by the incident commander.
GFFR got the fire under control in about 30 minutes from the time the first engine arrived.
Due to he amount of fire extension, crews remained on scene until early Monday morning overhauling the residence.
Currently the fire is still under investigation but they have deemed the house uninhabitable.
The Red Cross has been activated to assist the family.