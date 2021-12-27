Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads may remain slippery. Use caution while driving. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&