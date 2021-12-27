Update: 2:12 P.M. - Great Falls Fire Rescue has deemed the fire accidental.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Late Sunday, December 26, Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at 5012 3rd Avenue South.
Once on scene, they found a fully-involved garage on fire with flames extending into the house.
GFFR said due to the intensity of the fire, a second alarm was called by the incident commander.
"One of the big problems we had last night was, we did have a vehicle, a car that was full of gas and it continued to burn. We actually had to get a wrecker to come out so we could pull it out of the garage so we didn't do anymore damage," said Bob Wiench, deputy fire marshal for GFFR.
GFFR got the fire under control in about 30 minutes from the time the first engine arrived.
Due to he amount of fire extension, crews remained on scene until early Monday morning (around 1:00 A.M.) overhauling the residence.
"Once we've extinguished the fire, now you have to do overhaul and they have to get in there and get everything, pull ceilings, pull walls, move stuff in the garage. You got a lot of things to move because people like to pile things up in their garage," said Wiench.
Currently the fire is still under investigation but they have deemed the house uninhabitable.
The Red Cross has been activated to assist the family.
"Our mission is to immediately relieve their suffering by getting them into some place warm, out of the weather and providing further immediate need," said Shellie Creveling, disaster program manager for western MT, American Red Cross.
No injuries were reported however GFFR says they still haven't been able to locate one pet of the family's.