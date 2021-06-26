GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With over a week to go before the Fourth of July, fireworks that were once illegal statewide are making a comeback thanks to a law change.
As booths pop up in your neighborhood, you may find roman candles, sky and bottle rockets on sale.
“I think it’s absolutely great,” said Stephanie Newman, who operates a Hong Kong Harry’s booth in Black Eagle. “You know, it brings back a lot of memories for a lot of people sitting there and shooting off the roman candles and bottle rockets.”
They became legal again after Governor Gianforte signed House Bill 215 in late March, giving Montana families more celebration options.
“I do believe that we should have the freedom to celebrate our country [in] any way possible,” said Great Falls Local Geanna Laverdure.
State Fire Marshall Dick Swingley tells Montana Right Now this comes following a roughly 50 year ban that was put in place because of their unpredictable ability to start fires.
“They drop back to the ground, and they can still be hot because it was a flaming device if you will blowing up in the air. A little rocket type thing,” said Swingley.
With the ongoing wildfire season as well as dry hot weather, Swingley is asking everyone to use extreme caution when playing with fireworks this Summer.
“Now that they’re legal, we just need to try and make sure that we try to track where they go,” he said, adding how that can get challenging in dark conditions.
Plus, while people used to light them in their hands before the ban, both Swingley and Newman recommend setting them off from the ground instead.
“Your hand and your face are susceptible to being injured by fireworks,” said the fire marshal.
“It’s safer to put it in something to let it go off instead of holding it because you don’t know which way it’s going to go essentially,” said Newman. “It’s unpredictable, much like anything else.”
Swingley also suggests calling county officials about local firework laws, since some communities have restrictions this time around.
“You definitely want to be careful, especially because it is dry out," said Newman.
No matter where you are or what you get, keeping a hose or bucket of water handy can keep dangerous sparks at bay on your Independence Day.