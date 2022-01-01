BROWNING, Mont. - Those traveling in the Browning area are advised to only travel if it is an emergency due to zero visibility on roads in and out of town.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services said they are advising emergency travel only due to dangerous conditions.
People are asked to stay off highways and to stay indoors for their safety and the safety of first responders.
Severe driving conditions are being reported by the Montana Department of Transportation around Browning on the following roads as of 2:16 pm Saturday:
- US-2 from Browning to East Glacier Park Village
- US-89 from the junction with MT-44 East to eight miles south of the junction with US-2 East
High winds are also being reported on several roads in the area.