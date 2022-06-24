GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Several law enforcement agencies conducted compliance checks on sex offenders registered in Great Falls and Cascade County.
Funded by the U.S. Marshals Service, the annual operation is performed as a supplement to the sexual and violent offender monitoring programs executed year-round by the Great Falls Police Department and Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.
Of the 232 registered offenders, 210 were in compliance, and 14 have moved out of Cascade County jurisdiction, are currently incarcerated or have died according to the Great Falls Police Department.
For the eight offenders found out of compliance, law enforcement officials are working closely with the Cascade County Attorney’s Office and have requested warrants.
Agencies included in the operation include the Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service - District of Montana, Montana Department of Corrections - Adult Probation and Parole, Montana Department of Justice - Division of Criminal Investigations, and U.S. Probation and Parole - District of Montana.
