GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Law enforcement arrested a man Wednesday who is  suspected of shooting another man on Sixteenth Avenue South in Great Falls on Feb. 20.

KMON Radio reports there was a heavy police presence along Tenth Avenue South around 5 p.m.

The Great Falls Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Billy Keatts, 36, who is suspected of shooting another man in a home, according to KMON.

Keatts is charged with felony criminal endangerment, and his bail is set at $150,000. 

Download PDF Billy Keatts charging documents

