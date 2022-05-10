Law enforcement, family searching for missing man who has traveled to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A search is ongoing for a missing man who has traveled throughout the northwest region, including Great Falls, Montana, and was last seen June 2021 in Milwaukee.
The Great Falls Police Department said via Facebook Brian Zinke, 39, was last seen in Milwaukee in June 2021.
Law enforcement and his family are concerned for Zinke's wellbeing as he has a history of mental illness.
According to GFPD, Zinke has family in Great Falls.
He is described as a white man, 6-foot, 250 to 300 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sergeant Mahlum at 406-455-8493, send GFPD a direct Facebook message, or submit an anonymous tip via P3TIPS app.
