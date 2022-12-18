BROWNING, Mont. - A suspected drug dealer and trafficker on the Blackfeet Reservation was stopped by law enforcement outside East Glacier.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reports their drug unit, along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the FBI and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations conducted a narcotics operation on the individual who was suspected of dealing and trafficking fentanyl on the reservation.
The investigation reportedly found the suspect was trafficking drugs from Washington state.
Blackfeet law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on the suspect just outside East Glacier and a canine officer was used to search their car.
Around 1,000 fentanyl pills, suspected fentanyl powder, drug paraphernalia and a large sum of money was found inside.
Due to the ongoing investigation, the suspect was not identified, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reports.
Following the incident, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is asking the public to report tips via email at tips@blackfeetpolice.com, or send their Facebook a message. A cell phone app for submitting tips is in the works as well.
If you see any suspicious substance, you are told to not touch it and contact law enforcement immediately.
