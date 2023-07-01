GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office is looking for witnesses or victims of a suspect that was driving recklessly earlier this week.
An older model silver Toyota Camry reportedly fled from deputies on June 27 after nearly hitting a marked patrol vehicle head on and narrowly avoiding rear ending another person's vehicle.
A traffic stop was attempted, but deputies decided not to pursue due to the driver endangering others on the road with their driving behavior.
The sheriff’s office says deputies followed from a distance and saw the Camry driving recklessly on 13th St. S northbound between 33rd Ave. S and 17th Ave. S around 5:20 pm that day.
Deputies also saw the Camry run several motorists off the road and almost cause another head on collision with a black Chevrolet Impala.
If anyone was involved or observed this incident, you are asked that to contact the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy O’Neill 406-454-6844 Ext. 7527
