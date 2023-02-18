UPDATE:
The suspect has been taken into custody according to the Great Falls Police Department.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls are looking for a man who reportedly hit another person with his truck and fled.
Around 11:00 pm Friday, officers were called out to the Cowboys Bar on 3rd St. NW and found a man had hit another bar patron with his truck and pinned the victim against the building before taking off northbound.
According to the Great Falls Police Department, before the crash, the man had an argument with the victim and witnesses said it looked like the man purposely drove into the victim.
The victim sustained very serious injuries and was transported to the emergency department for medical care. Their condition at this time is unknown.
The suspect is described as being around 40 years old with shaved/short buzzed hair, short facial hair and a tattoo on the front of his right forearm.
His vehicle is described as an early 2000s silver or metallic Chevy/GMC 2500 4 door truck that is possibly lifted with black fender flares, dark wheels, and a toolbox in the bed.
GFPD says there is some indication the suspect may live outside city limits or even outside of Cascade County.
If you know the identity or whereabouts of the suspect or where the truck is, you are asked to call 9-1-1.
