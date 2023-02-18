Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph, at times. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible and tire chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider alternate plans. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&