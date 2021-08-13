UPDATE: AUG. 14 at 11:02 A.M.
Law enforcement say they are no longer looking for the driver of the brown Chevy truck depicted in the photos the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office released to the public.
According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the truck contracted them on Aug. 13.
The driver cooperated with investigators, and provided detailed information proving he was not in Belt at the time of the incident.
At this time, the attempt to locate has been canceled for the individual and his truck.
An investigation is continuing.
Previous coverage:
BELT, Mont. - The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who allegedly tried to grab a girl off her bike on Thursday around 2 p.m. in Belt.
According to reports, the girl was riding her bike with her friends near the park. She was then separated from her friends and went to turn around near the campground by the baseball field.
The man then came up and grabbed her arm, telling her, "come with me." She responded, "no," and pulled her arm from his grasp. The man then took off running toward the dyke.
He was last seen running toward Belt on the dyke. Deputies have been unable to locate him.
The suspect is described as being a white man in his approximate 30s, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 250-300 lbs, with brown shaggy hair, a medium length beard and having a deep, scratchy voice.
He was reportedly wearing work boots, saggy, faded, tattered blue jeans, a gray shirt and a leather bracelet with a dog on it.
He was seen driving a light brown/pewter colored pickup truck, with a missing tailgate. The truck possibly had a county 8 license plate.