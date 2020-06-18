GREAT FALLS - Law enforcement agencies teamed up to make sure sex offenders living in Great Falls and Cascade County are following their court ordered limitations.
According to a release from the Great Falls Police Department, they and five other Montana law enforcement agencies reached out to every sex offender in Cascade County.
According to GFPD, they found eight out of 198 sex offenders were violating their court orders. Law enforcement officers arrested one of the sex offenders, and the officers are cooperating with the Cascade County Attorney's Office to figure out what's next for four of the offenders found in violation. GFPD says three of the offenders no longer live in Cascade County Jurisdiction.
GFPD says this is an annual procedure financially supported by The United States Marshals Service to find out if sex offenders are obeying their court orders. Those found in violation are normally charged or arrested for the violation.