VAUGHN, Mont. - Law enforcement pursued a man who reportedly ran the border crossing Wednesday evening, July 29.
A release from Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says Sabin Mike Bison Kefka, 32, was pursued by Border Patrol, Montana Highway Patrol, Toole County and Cascade County. He was driving a 2019 red Honda Civic.
A deputy laid down stop sticks at the Vaughn overpass where Kefka's tires deflated and he was stopped at mile-marker 288. Deputies arrested him.
Border Patrol arrived to the location and took control of Kefka and the vehicle.
No injuries or vehicle damages were reported.