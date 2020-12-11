GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Police are working with the US Marshal’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force to search for a 25-year-old who is considered armed and dangerous.
According to the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD), they are searching for Dyllan Porter who is likely in the Great Falls area.
Porter is five feet ten inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has red hair and brown eyes and has tattoos on his neck, under his right eye, both arms and right leg.
Porter has several active warrants including a no bond and is in violation of probation.
If you believe you see Porter, or if you have information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call Deputy US Marshal Kasuske at 406-788-4904, send a message to GFPD’s Facebook here, or log on to www.P3TIPS.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
❗️❗️❗️ WANTED ❗️❗️❗️ WANTED️ ❗️❗️❗️ WANTED ❗️❗️❗️ We are working with the US Marshal’s Montana Violent Offender Task...Posted by Great Falls MT Police Department on Friday, December 11, 2020