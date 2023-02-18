Weather Alert

...Snow showers this afternoon... Scattered snow showers will move southward through North Central MT this afternoon. Visibility could fall down to a half mile a times as the snow moves through. Snow accumulations at lower elevations will mainly be confined to bridges and grassy areas, while an inch or snow is possible in the mountains. Those traveling through North Central MT this afternoon should be alert for areas of poor visibility and changing road conditions.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult and tire chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure they are prepared for dangerous conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&