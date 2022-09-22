HEART BUTTE, Mont. - Law enforcement is trying to identify the suspected vandals of three Manpower buildings and the post office in Heart Butte Sept. 15.
A release from Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services said in a release there are two male suspects described as wearing dark colored hoodies, jeans and sneakers.
BLES said they broke into all four buildings, broke all the Manpower building windows and spray painted graffiti inside.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who can give information resulting in an identification, arrest and conviction may receive a reward of up to $500.
