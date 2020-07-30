Representative Greg Gianforte and South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson both sending a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services Secretary and U.S. Surgeon General this week asking for Stanley Patrick Weber's pension to be revoked.
"When a pediatrician violates the public trust and sexually assaults young boys we should lock him up, throw away the key, and revoke his government pension," said Gianforte.
This January a federal judge convicted 71-year-old Stanley Patrick Weber, a former Indian Health Services pediatrician in Montana and South Dakota, of sexually assaulting boys.
Now leaders say he shouldn't be receiving retirement wages while he's behind bars.
Weber is currently serving 5 life sentences for 5 aggravated sexual abuse charges on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.
"As taxpayers we shouldn't pay for this monster's retirement. We should lock him up and keep him away from kids," said Gianforte.
According to their letter, right now Weber is receiving nearly $100,000 per year.
Last year he was sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexually abusing boys on the Blackfeet Reservation in the early '90s. He also owes $800,000 in fines.
IHS sent us an official response saying they've submitted a legislative proposal that could withhold retirement payment for civil service employees convicted of especially cruel crimes. That proposal still needs to be passed through Congress. Under current law, a retired employee's pension may only be withheld for specific explicit crimes. The federal government would require additional authorities to make a decision.
The Representatives' letter also noted the Public Health Service Commisoned Corps stated they would make a Board of Inquiry to review whether they'll strip Weber of his pension. Right now there's no word on plans to move forward with that board.