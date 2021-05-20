GREAT FALLS - Despite making an average of over 300 meth-related arrests every year, drug trafficking remains an issue across the Treasure State. Now, lawmakers say they’re introducing a bill that gives local agencies a much needed boost.

If passed, the Assisting Narcotics and Trafficking Officers in Interdicting (ANTI) Drugs Act would give hundreds of millions of dollars towards three programs that keep drugs off Montana streets.

These include $300 million to High Intensity Drug Task Forces (HIDTA) in hard hit communities across Cascade, Flathead, Lewis & Clark, Missoula and Yellowstone Counties; $110 million towards adding more patrols by the Canadian border through Operation Stone Garden and $400 million in boosting grants from Community Oriented Policing (COPS).

“This legislation came together the way our best skills do, through input from folks on the ground who are working in our communities and defending our borders,” said Sen. Jon Tester (D-Montana), who’s introducing the act alongside Sen. John Hoever (R-Montana).

For communities like Helena, Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says the money helps create new law enforcement opportunities. “It allows us to be a part of the HIDTA program, and even the drug taskforce, so I can tell you this money will make a difference locally. It will make a difference in the state,” he said.

Sheriff Dutton tells Montana Right Now this announcement comes at a critical time in tackling drug operations statewide.

“Three weeks ago, sheriff’s deputies intercepted the cartels walking, walking, across the border with bag packs and 300 lbs of methamphetamine,” said Dutton.

When asked about addiction issues, Tester said helping agencies crackdown on smuggling keeps drugs out of people’s hands.

“If we can stop this stuff before it gets in the hands of the folks who it’s gonna destroy the lives of, I think that’s the most cost effective way to do it,” he said.

Both Tester and Hoever will introduce the bill sometime this week.