GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A lawsuit was filed Friday over the May 2 Cascade County elections.
The plaintiffs are Elliot Merja, Riley Denning, Timothy A. Miller and Laurie L. Miller with defendants Cascade County, Fort Shaw Irrigation District, West Great Falls Flood District and Sandra Merchant in her official capacity as Cascade County Clerk and Recorder.
The lawsuit claims the defendants incorrectly instructed electors, did not deliver ballots to all electors to vote on all irrigable land or major fractions owned by electors.
Fort Shaw Irrigation, according to the lawsuit, did not "accept valid change documents regarding qualified electors and/or designated agents at least 14 days prior to the election, by failing to notify the election office within four days of receiving said change documents, and by failing to provide the necessary information regarding the changes to the election office in order for the election office to administer the proper ballots."
The lawsuit also alleges Merchant made a violation by sending out ballots to electors April 20 and 21.
Further, the lawsuit claims Merchant did not provide signature envelopes, secrecy envelops and a form that is the same as the form for absentee ballot signature envelopes.
The lawsuit alleges the violations possible impacted the results of the election, is calling to void the May 2 election and hold a special election at least 85 days after the finding.
The full lawsuit is attached below:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.