GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Leadership Great Falls is a leadership program run through the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce that brings leaders together to teach them about the different economic drivers in the area.
It's been around since 1979, according to president and CEO of the chamber, Shane Etzwiler.
Each year the leadership class does a community project to help benefit the area.
The 2023 Leadership Great Falls Class has chosen Toby's House Crisis Nursery as the one benefiting from their community project.
"Toby's House provides a service that we wish we didn't need in this community, but thank God we have it," said Scott Wolff, director of workforce development for the chamber.
Toby's House Crisis Nursery is committed to preventing child abuse in the community and provides care for any family who needs a safe place to leave their children for a short time.
They officially opened their doors in December of 2020 and since then they have grown in the services they offer to the community, from childcar eto a food bank to those in need.
"We found amongst our group that we were uncommonly passionate about children and their welfare... We did decide on Toby's House because it helps us connect with those in our community who are in crisis mode," said Christine Leach, co-chair of Leadership Great Falls 2023.
The class is raising money to buy a van for Toby's House so they can use it to go grocery shopping, pick up donations, and even pick up children in need.
"We are looking to raise $40,000 to purchase a van, and anything above that will go towards tires, insurance, and maintenance," said Leach.
Since 2020, Toby's House has helped over 280 families in our community.
"I have 7 kids. And Toby's house has recently helped me with a lot of life changes that have happened. They take my kids that aren't in school during the days when I have different medical appointments," said Chelsea, a mom who has used Toby's House.
"So really, anyone can use Toby's house when life gets difficult," said Susie Zeak, executive director of Toby's House.
If you're looking to help donate towards the project, here are some immediate upcoming events:
Raise a Pint Night - Monday, February 6, 2023 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Mighty Mo Brewing Company. Mighty Mo to donate $1.00 per pint purchased toward class the project.
Elevation 3330 Fundraising Event - Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 5:30 PM-Close at Elevation 3330. Elevation 3330 to donate $1.00 per pint purchased toward class project; 50/50 raffle held from 5:30-7:30 PM
