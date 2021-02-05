HELENA, Mont.- A local photographer takes first place in a popular photo contest, but explains why the pictures mean so much more and support a bigger cause. The Montana Wilderness Association has announced Kevin League's "Quiet Contemplations at Holland Lake" as the 2020 'Picture Wild Montana' first place winner.
Out of 600 pictures, his candid shot captures on a summer family vacation at dusk reigned supreme. The photo shows his wife, Cedar, taking in the views. You can easily notice trees, a waterfall, and plenty of rocks. There's even a couple canoeing on the lake in the distance.
This year's contest theme was "Joy of the Wild," showing people enjoying the vast outdoor scenery Montana is best known for. League says it's an honor to know his pictures will be used to raise money for public lands.
"I support the efforts they focus on of land protection and wildlife protection throughout the state, protecting places we love to play in," said League.
The photographer's passion for photography started when he was young and loved National Geographic magazines as a child. He's been a photographer most of his life and loves taking pictures of family and friends. League moved west in 1995 and has worked as a Conservationist with FWP for many years. From years of experience and dedication to public land preservation and conservation, League is familiar with many of the best spots to stop and capture special moments. He loves to go camping, hiking, and explore parks and sites across the Treasure State. Now, he proudly combines his passions and is honored his work can make a difference in local communities.
"It feels good to me, it's very heartwarming to me that they'll use not only this photo that won but the other photos that I submitted to do great things and continue their mission," said League.
For the first time ever, five winners were chosen this year. According to their website, the judges had a hard time choosing between each outstanding photo. Each shows off the best Montana has to offer and could be used in future ads or fundraisers to support public land preservation.
The Association posted a full list
of 2020 winners and their prizes: