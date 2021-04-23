GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Free events to learn about the migratory birds that pass through and live in Giant Springs State Park will be held May 1 and May 2.
The events start with guided hikes led by members of the Upper Missouri Breaks Audubon Society.
Hikes will start from the Ranger Station in the park on Saturday morning at 6:00 am, 7:00 am and 8:00 am.
Participants are asked to bring their binoculars, or borrow a pair from the park, and be ready to hike with some talented birders.
The hikes are limited so you are asked to please call the Ranger Station to reserve a spot at 406-727-1212.
From 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Saturday, the park will be hosting kids bird activities in Giant Springs.
“Bring the family and see who survives the Great Migration Challenge or see how human feet compare to bird’s feet with a fun track activity,” a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says.
Visitors are welcome to participate throughout the weekend in self-guided walks through the park with signage provided by the Audubon Society. Visitors can borrow some sanitized binoculars, use their powers of observation and follow along with a Bird Bingo game while walking the trails.