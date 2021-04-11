GREAT FALLS, Mont. - People can learn about the history of mining, railroads, and the restoration of native fish in a five-mile ranger-guided hike at Sluice Box State Park.
The guided hike will be for Earth Week and starts at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 24.
Participants should bring plenty of water, a sack lunch and snacks, a hat, sturdy hiking boots, and sunscreen and should be in good hiking condition, as the hike will be moderately strenuous and includes elevation change through rugged terrain. There are also high cliffs and steep drop-offs along the trail.
Pre-registration for the hike is required, as the participation is limited to 15 people, and the cost cost for the hike is $4 per person.
This hike is weather-dependent and may be canceled due to ice or snow.
To register you can call Ranger Alice Southworth at 406-866-2217.