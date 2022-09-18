GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is holding a workshop on how to make your own parfleche storage bag.
Parfleche is an untanned hide with the hair removed, and Native Americans used it to make storage bags used for food, clothing, ceremonial items and tools.
You can learn how to make your own during the program with Ranger Karlene.
Registration is required and the class is limited to 15 people.
The workshop will be held on Sept. 23, from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm, weather dependent.
Montana residents can take the workshop for free, and non-residents must pay an $8 park entrance fee.
For more information and to register for the class, you can contact Alice Southworth at alice.southworth@mt.gov or 406-866-2217.
