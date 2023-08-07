GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Alcoholic Beverage Control Division (ABCD) is hosting a handful of town halls around the state to talk about updates to Montana's alcoholic beverage laws from this past legislative session.
These town halls are free and open to the public as Montana's ABCD is looking to educate the public on the changes.
A group of senate bills (21, 59, and 75) all passed this past session and it overhauls the alcohol regulations in the state.
The now laws, deal with issues ranging from vetting people managing the sale and those serving alcohol to new regulations for breweries coming in from out of state.
All town halls are scheduled to start at noon and food and drinks will be provided.
There will be a townhall in Lewistown, Billings, Miles City, and Great Falls.
Montana’s ABCD is a member of the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA) and received an alcohol education grant from NABCA to host the Town Halls at no cost to attendees.
NABCA’s mission is to support member jurisdictions in their efforts to protect public health and safety and ensure responsible and efficient systems for beverage alcohol distribution and sales.
To learn more about the town halls or to register, click here.
