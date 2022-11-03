ULM, Mont. - Do you know the difference between pictographs and petroglyphs?
Well, you now have a chance to learn the answer and get a first-hand look at both of them at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park as they host their first guided rock art hike of the winter season on Nov. 12.
Native Americans knew the cliffs at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park very well and now you'll get a glimpse at what tribes were there, what the site was used for, and an overall look into the past.
From 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, you'll be going off-trail for a close up view of pictographs and petroglyphs found in the sandstone and while there hasn't been any official dating, rangers estimate them to be between 500-1,000-years-old.
Reservations are required and it costs $4.
There are only 20 spots available for the hike and it is weather dependent and may be canceled due to poor conditions.
Hikers may wish to use Yaktrax or similar micro cleats for the hike if there is any snow or slippery conditions.
For questions or to reserve your spot for this program contact Alice Southworth, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State park ranger at 406-866-2217 or alice.southworth@mt.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.