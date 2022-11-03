Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. &&