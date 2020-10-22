GREAT FALLS - If you're looking to escape from the snow and head somewhere tropical, it's best to get to the airport as soon as possible.
Roads around most of central Montana are covered in scattered snow and ice.
Great Falls airport director, John Faulkner, says the snow isn't affecting airport operations. He says as the temperatures drop it's actually easier for them.
So, he recommends getting to the airport 90 minutes before your flight. But it's not just because of the roads.
”The airlines, they submit their manifest and close the doors 45 minutes before the flight time. We’ve had a bunch of people lately showing up a half an hour before their flight and you will not be able to board. So, you have to be here at least an hour early to ensure you’re going to get on your plane," said Faulkner.
If you're choosing to drive this weekend to get away, it's important to pay attention to the weather. For the latest road conditions, click here.