GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Lewis and Clark Foundation recently received two grants for its Rural Schools Scholarship program.
The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation gave a $40,000 grant, and 1st Interstate Bank provided a $5,000 grant.
The scholarship fund was established by the Board of the Lewis and Clark Foundation to provide underfunded/underprivileged schools with extended educational opportunities.
Necessary support is provided by the Foundation in a long-term fund to underwrite cost of travel, substitute teachers and other expenses necessary to either provide outreach teaching or bring students to the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center for classes in American History, Natural Sciences or other pertinent studies.
Outlying rural and Native American Reservation schools struggling to provide resources for students are also targeted by the scholarship program.
According to the Lewis and Clark Foundation, during the 2022-2023 school year, the Center hosted over 2,000 students from more than 40 schools. Ten of these schools were traveling from more than 100 miles.
“This scholarship program will significantly increase that number. It will also allow the opportunity to implement a virtual studies program,” the Foundation said.
