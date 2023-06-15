GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center is gathering together to celebrate their 25th anniversary with specialized events.
The events will be running from June 30 to July 2, 2023.
“Visitors will have the chance to witness historic weapons, experience Kootenai Salish Fancy Dancer performances, and engage with staffed displays of historic medical practices and even some of the wildlife the corps encountered,” said Center Director Duane Buchi.
Since 1998, the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center has brought the unbeatable spirit of exploration to life.
Every year, 50,000 visitors engage in many activities, which include walking interpretive trails, the exploration of hands-on exhibits and watching movies directed by applauded filmmakers.
The event will take place at 4201 Giant Spring Rd. Great Falls, Montana.
Visit USDA for a full schedule of the events and call the interpretive center at (406) 727-8733 if you have any further questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.