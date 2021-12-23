GREAT FALLS, Mont. - General admission fees to the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center are being waived in January and February.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest social media says the move is to encourage visitation and accessibility to the interpretive center.
“We want folks to experience the Interpretive Center,” said Acting Center Manager Jeff LaRock. “Fee-free months help make the exhibits more accessible, and January and February are good months to get in from the cold for a few hours and see what the Interpretive Center has to offer.”
The interpretive center will open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Tuesday through Saturday, and from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday starting Jan. 4.
A standard schedule for orientation videos will continue to be offered, and access will be maintained to the main exhibit space, and trails and grounds around the building.
Standard tuition for school groups that come for formal education programs and for commercial tour groups will still be charged.