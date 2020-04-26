GREAT FALLS - The Lewis & Clark Foundation has announced a new date in the Fall for a dinner and auction originally set earlier in April.
The 15th annual Trail Mixer, meant to encourage adventure through getaway packages, artwork and food, is now set for Oct. 27, and will take place at the Mansfield Convention Center downtown.
Foundation Executive Director Jay Russel said the move is meant to avoid tiring the larger community by that time since other city events have postponed to Sept.
”In the Fall, we’re going to have a big feast, we’re going to have too many events and we’re afraid they might get a little event burnout,” said Russel. “So we decided to go a little bit later to account for some of that, and also we hope that things will be opening up by that time.”
As for the Foundation’s yearly Lewis & Clark Festival in June which usually brings in thousands of people, Russel said he and his team are considering the event space and a possible way to safely social distance before deciding whether or not to keep its current schedule.
The group will make an announcement on the festival in the coming week, as of the writing of this article.